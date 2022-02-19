Pitting himself against Yogi, Azad launches door-to-door campaign

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is contesting against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat, began a door-to-door campaign from Purana Gorakhpur here on Saturday.

After garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Andhiyari Bagh, Azad covered Purana Gorakhpur, Zahidabad, Ansari Road, Jamunahiya, Humayunpur, Jageshwar Pasi Chauraha and Jatepur Uttari seeking support for himself in the elections slated for the sixth phase on March 3.

Azad is scheduled to stay in Gorakhpur for three days and continue his campaign.

Referring to Adityanath, he said, “Babaji has to answer why lathis were used on the youth who were demanding employment during the last five years.” “As the MP of Gorakhpur from 1998 to 2014, he (Adityanath) was not able to bring development. He is once again asking people to vote for him,” Azad said.

“I will fight for the unemployed, suppressed, OBCs and everyone who is a victim of exploitation and suppression,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)