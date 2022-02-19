Left Menu

Pitting himself against Yogi, Azad launches door-to-door campaign

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-02-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 20:21 IST
Pitting himself against Yogi, Azad launches door-to-door campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who is contesting against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat, began a door-to-door campaign from Purana Gorakhpur here on Saturday.

After garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Andhiyari Bagh, Azad covered Purana Gorakhpur, Zahidabad, Ansari Road, Jamunahiya, Humayunpur, Jageshwar Pasi Chauraha and Jatepur Uttari seeking support for himself in the elections slated for the sixth phase on March 3.

Azad is scheduled to stay in Gorakhpur for three days and continue his campaign.

Referring to Adityanath, he said, “Babaji has to answer why lathis were used on the youth who were demanding employment during the last five years.” “As the MP of Gorakhpur from 1998 to 2014, he (Adityanath) was not able to bring development. He is once again asking people to vote for him,” Azad said.

“I will fight for the unemployed, suppressed, OBCs and everyone who is a victim of exploitation and suppression,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022