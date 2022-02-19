NC alleges security cover of many of its leaders scaled down, hits out at administration

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday alleged that the security cover of several of its leaders in Jammu and Kashmir has been downgraded and said the move “reeks of vindictive and vendetta politics”. NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the security of several party leaders including NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar has been scaled down without any legal or legitimate reasons being stated and demanded its restoration. ''The ruling party has descended to the ultimate personal vendetta mechanism, compromising the lives of the former ministers of J-K, legislators and prominent party leaders,” he alleged.

The NC spokesperson said only a popular government can restore some “lost sense” of confidence and normalcy in the “beleaguered region”. ''The resumption of a genuine political process in the region is going to be long haul. This unjust move will deter the ongoing efforts of NC leaders from strengthening the political process on ground,” he said.

The party said the continuation of ''political void'' in the region won't benefit the country. ''On the contrary, it will compromise the supreme interests of the nation. The security cover should be restored irrespective of political affiliations,” he added. Earlier, the security cover of four former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - had been scaled down. The Special Security Group (SSG) cover for them was withdrawn and their protection entrusted to the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which will be backed by central armed paramilitary forces.

