Ukraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix 'fragile' global system
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 20:58 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said he wanted to convene a meeting of global powers to secure new security guarantees for Ukraine because the current global system is too weak.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference while his country back home was bracing for a possible attack from Russia, Zelenskiy also called on members of the NATO alliance to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join.
