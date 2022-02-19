Left Menu

Ukraine leader wants new security guarantees to fix 'fragile' global system

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference while his country back home was bracing for a possible attack from Russia, Zelenskiy also called on members of the NATO alliance to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join. Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said he wanted to convene a meeting of global powers to secure new security guarantees for Ukraine because the current global system is too weak.

