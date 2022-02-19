UP polls: All members of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's family to cast votes at booth number 239 in Saifai tomorrow

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and all members of his family are slated to cast their votes at booth number 239 of their native village Saifai, in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held on Sunday. Mulayam Singh Yadav's native village Saifai falls under the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in the Etawah district. The Jaswantnagar seat has been held by Mulayam's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav since 1996.

The entire Yadav family including Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Prateek Yadav, Ankur Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sarla Yadav, Premlata Yadav, Abhayram Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and Akshay Yadav will cast their vote at the same pooling booth in Saifai. The voter list has been put up at booth number 239 of Saifai. Former Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's name is at the serial number 568 in the voter list while his wife Dimple Yadav at 572.

The name of Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who joined BJP recently, is also listed on the same booth at voter number 586. However, whether Aparna Yadav will come to cast her vote with the family is yet to be seen. Two phases of the seven phased polling for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly have been completed. The third phase of the elections is scheduled for February 20. Polling for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

