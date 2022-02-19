Following are the top stories at 9.00 PM: NATION: MDS7 KA-HIJAB-2NDLD STUDENTS (R) 58 girls suspended from college in K'taka for wearing Hijab, holding protest Bengaluru: Girl students in many parts of Karnataka were denied entry into their respective educational institutions on Saturday as they arrived in hijabs, despite a court order, as the issue showed no signs of abating after its flare-up about a fortnight ago that prompted the government to close down colleges and institutions for a couple of days.

DEL26 KEJRIWAL-POETS Group of poets seeks Kejriwal's apology New Delhi: A group of poets Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting poets in his rebuttal to his former party colleague Kumar Vishwas' allegations that he had sympathies with pro-Khalistan elements.

DEL25 DL-2NDLD JOURNALIST-DEATH Senior journalist Ravish Tiwari dies in Gurugram hospital, prez and PM pay tribute New Delhi: Senior journalist and Indian Express national bureau chief Ravish Tiwari died on Saturday after battling cancer for nearly two years DEL11 PM-LD KISAN DRONES PM flags off 100 'kisan drones', says growing drone sector to open infinite possibilities New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that India's rising capability in the drone sector will give the world a new leadership, as he flagged off 100 'kisan drones' in different parts of the country for spraying pesticides and other farm materials.

DEL41 GOVT-VISHWAS-SECURITY 'Y' category security to Kumar Vishwas New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to former leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kumar Vishwas, official sources said.

DEL27 BJP-SP-BLASTS SP has links with terrorists involved in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, alleges BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday dubbed Samajwadi Party as ''friends of minority appeasement'' and ''anti-social'', and alleged that it has links with terrorists involved in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts.

DEL38 DL-KEJRIWAL-2NDLD OPPOSITION-SCHOOLS Man they call 'terrorist' built 12,430 smart classrooms: Kejriwal New Delhi: Amid allegations of harbouring separatist ideas in Punjab, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday hit out at his political opponents, saying the man they called ''terrorist'' has built 12,430 smart classrooms in government schools in the national capital.

DEL32 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER 2 Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: Two Army soldiers and an LeT terrorist were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's volatile Shopian district, a senior police official said here on Saturday.

ELN2 POLL-PB-CHANNI-BOOKED CM Channi, Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa seat have been booked for violating the model code of conduct.

LEGAL: LGD4 SC-ORCHESTRA BARS SC nullifies 'gender cap' on performers in orchestra bars in Maharashtra, says stereotypical view has no place New Delhi: The Supreme Court has scrapped the condition imposed by Maharashtra authorities that limited the number of female and male performers in orchestra bars to four each, saying rules based on gender stereotypes have no place in the society.

LGD1 SC-MANIFESTO PIL in SC seeks steps to regulate poll manifesto, make them legally enforceable New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Election Commission to take steps to regulate poll manifesto and make political parties accountable for promises made therein.

FOREIGN: FGN39 PAK-KARTARPUR-FAMILY-REUNION Christian family separated during Partition reunites at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan Lahore: The second-generation members of a Christian family that got separated during the Partition were reunited after 35 years amid an outpour of emotions at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, underscoring the success of the visa-free corridor in bringing people of India and Pakistan closer. By M Zulqernain FGN20 BIDEN-RUSSIA-2NDLD UKRAINE Convinced that Russia would invade Ukraine: US President Biden Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that he is convinced and has reason to believe that Russian forces will attack Ukraine, including its capital Kyiv, in the coming week, warning that Russia will be responsible for a ''catastrophic and needless war of choice'' if it pursues its plans. By Lalit K Jha BUSINESS: DEL44 BIZ-LD SEMICONDUCTOR-INVESTMENT Five firms submit Rs 1.53 lakh cr proposals to set up semiconductor, display plants New Delhi: The government has received proposals from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, an official statement said on Saturday.

DCM7 BIZ-VIRUS-HETERO-DRUG Phase III trials of COVID drug Movfor show positive results, says Hetero New Delhi: Drug firm Hetero on Saturday announced positive results of Phase III trials of Movfor (Molnupiravir), an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine.

PTI VN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)