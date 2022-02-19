Left Menu

Punjab polls: Congress high command made Channi CM face as he recieved people's love, support, says wife Kamaljit Kaur

A day ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur said that she is positive about Congress victory in the polls and that the party high command had appointed her husband as the Chief Ministerial candidate since he has the love and support of people.

Punjab polls: Congress high command made Channi CM face as he recieved people's love, support, says wife Kamaljit Kaur
Kamaljit Kaur, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur said that she is positive about Congress victory in the polls and that the party high command had appointed her husband as the Chief Ministerial candidate since he has the love and support of people. Speaking to ANI, Kamaljit Kaur said, "We are very positive about the upcoming Punjab elections. Channi Ji has got love and support from the people of Punjab and this is the reason Congress high command has appointed him CM face."

She further said that when they visit villages, they get good responses from people and they say they support us. "I believe this is the case," she added. Highlighting the work done by the Congress-ruled state government, she said that skill universities have been established, bridges have been built, and several other work in various fields have been done.

In September last year, Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post. Notably, Amarinder floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress, which is fighting the polls in alliance with BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also contesting the polls. The two farmer groups -- Balbir Singh Rajewal-led political outfit Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) and Gurnam Singh Chaduni's Samyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) -- also enetered into an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Assembly polls for electing 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

