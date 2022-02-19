Left Menu

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Nitish Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:13 IST
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, triggering speculation about their reunion after Kishor was expelled from the JD(U) in 2020.

Kumar, however, played down the meeting, saying their ties are old and not much should be read into the meeting.

Once a close associate of Kumar, Kishor had joined the JD(U) and was appointed its vice president by the Bihar chief minister.

Their ties, however, soured, and he publicly criticised Kumar's support to the ally BJP on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and frequently took jibes at him. He was then expelled.

While Kumar remains a BJP ally, Kishor has been a strong critic of the party and has often worked for its rivals in a number of states, most recently in West Bengal where he worked with Trinamool Congress president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

