KCR to meet Thackeray, Pawar tomorrow

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:14 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his campaign against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies.

Rao, also known as KCR, would meet Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena, at his residence in Mumbai at 1 PM and have lunch with him, TRS sources said here on Saturday.

After the meeting with Thackeray, Rao would go to Pawar's residence and discuss national political issues, the sources said.

Rao would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister telephoned Rao on Wednesday last and invited him to Mumbai, a Telangana CMO press release had said.

Thackeray announced complete support to Rao's fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold federal spirit, it had said.

Appreciating Rao's efforts, Thackeray had pointed out that the former has raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday last called up Rao and extended support to the latter's fight.

Rao had told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue.

Rao, who has been critical of the BJP and its-led Central government on a number of issues, on February 13, said he would soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee respectively, as part of the efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA government.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its alleged anti-people policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a bitter of war of words over different issues for several months now.

