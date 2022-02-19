BJP claims Jharkhand witnessing reign of terror

In a scathing attack, BJP's Jharkhand unit President, Deepak Prakash, MP, claimed Jharkhand was witnessing a reign of terror and a spurt in criminal activities had led to common people feeling insecure.

Referring to increasing criminal incidents in the state, Prakash, who was on a day-long visit personal visit to Steel City of Jamshedpur, said Jharkhand was heading towards becoming the ''Crime Capital of the country''.

The BJP leader claimed that 3266 women were raped and exploited during last two years in Jharkhand.

''The law and order is really frightening,'' he said while interacting with newsmen here.

Expressing concern over extremist attacks, Prakash said ''extremism has come out of rural pockets and expanded its tentacles to the state capital of Ranchi.'' ''One can guess the state-of-affair of law and order of the state as it travelling from one district to another during night has become a life threatening experience,'' he alleged.

Prakash also pulled up the Jharkhand government over smuggling of mineral resources.

''The mineral resources are being looted, causing revenue loss to exchequer,'' he alleged.

The state government was also adopting a lackadaisical approach in implementing over a dozen Central welfare schemes, he said.

Jharkhand was lagging behind in implementing schemes whether it was a Pradhanamntri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Yojana or Har Ghar Jal yojana.

''No leader or minister has spoken a word about Simdega mob lynching incident or killing of 17-year-old youth in Barhi in Hazaribag district,'' Prakash pointed out.

Accusing the Hemant Soren government of indulging in appeasement politics, BJP leader said the government was conspiring to disturb the prevailing tranquility over the language issue.

BJP respects all languages spoken in the country whereas the state government included Urdu in all districts of Jharkhand in regional language list for vote bank politics.

