BJP MP Tejas Surya slams Cong for demanding K'taka Min Eshwarappa resignation over Saffron flag remark

The BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday slammed Congress for demanding the resignation of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's over his saffron flag remark and said that opposition is trying to manufacture a controversy.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-02-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 23:22 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday slammed Congress for demanding the resignation of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's over his saffron flag remark and said that opposition is trying to manufacture a controversy. "Congress at the Centre and in state repeatedly behaves as an extremely irresponsible Opposition. They're holding on to this non-issue (demanding Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation), trying to manufacture a controversy and stall Assembly proceedings," said Surya.

Triggering a controversy, Eshwarappa on Wednesday said that the saffron flag in the future could become the national flag and it will be unfurled at the Red Fort. "Not today but someday in the future maybe after 100, 200, or 500 years, the saffron flag may become the national flag. People used to laugh over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Are we not building the temple now? Now Hindutva is being discussed in the country," Eshwarappa had said.

Soon after that Congress MLA demanded his resignation in the state assembly continued their protest by staying overnight in the assembly itself. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

