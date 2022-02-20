Punjab polls: Priyanka Gandhi urges people to vote in large numbers for 'honour of Punjabiyat'

Left Menu

As the Assembly elections in Punjab are underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged the people of the state to vote in "large numbers" for the "honour of Punjabiyat".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Assembly elections in Punjab are underway, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged the people of the state to vote in "large numbers" for the "honour of Punjabiyat". Polling in the single-phased assembly polls is underway on 117 seats of Punjab.

"For Punjab, for the honour of Punjabiyat, vote in large numbers," read Priyanka's tweet roughly translated from Hindi. The Congress leader further said that each vote cast for "peace, security and prosperity" will be important for the betterment of Punjab.

"Sisters and brothers of Punjab, stability and development complement each other. Every vote given for peace, security and prosperity will play an important role in the betterment of Punjab with new thinking," she said. Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

