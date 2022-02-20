HM Shah greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their statehood day and hoped that the two Northeastern states will scale new heights of development in the years to come.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

''Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. The state is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead,'' Shah tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, ''Extend my warm wishes to the people of Mizoram on their statehood day. Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation's growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development''.

