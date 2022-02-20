Left Menu

Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to exercise their franchise

As the assembly polls in Punjab are underway, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people to exercise their franchise for the future of the state.

20-02-2022
As the assembly polls in Punjab are underway, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the people to exercise their franchise for the future of the state. In a video message shared on Twitter, Kejriwal asked people to vote for good schools, good government hospitals and for the security of the country.

"Must go to vote for the future of Punjab which includes good schools, employment for your children, government hospitals in which you can get free treatment, elimination of drug addiction, safety and security of people of the country is paramount. All this will happen when you go to vote," he said. He also urged the youth voters to go for voting and take along their elders. He also said to take pictures at the polling booth for memory.

Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. The counting of votes in Punjab will take place on March 10. (ANI)

