Northeast India will be engine of India's growth in 21st century: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Northeast India will become the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 10:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Northeast India will become the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century. Addressing the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said, "Many many congratulations to all of you on the 36th State Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 50 years ago North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) got a new name, a new identity as Arunachal Pradesh. This identity of the rising sun, this new energy has been continuously empowered by all of you hardworking, patriotic sisters and brothers in these 50 years."

"I firmly believe that eastern India, and especially Northeast India, will be the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century. With this spirit, unprecedented work has been done in the last 7 years to accelerate the development of Arunachal Pradesh," he said. PM Modi said that the manner in which the people of the state have preserved the cultural heritage is an inspiration to the nation.

"Sense of patriotism and social harmony that was taken to new heights by Arunachal Pradesh, the manner in which you preserved your cultural heritage, in which you are taking forward tradition and progress together is an inspiration to nation," he said. He further said that the saga of valour of the people of Arunachal Pradesh is an invaluable heritage for every Indian.

"In Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the nation remembers all martyrs of Arunachal Pradesh who sacrificed themselves for the nation. Be it Anglo Abor War or guarding of borders after independence, the saga of valour of people of Arunachal Pradesh is an invaluable heritage for every Indian," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that the government is working to make Arunachal a major gateway to East Asia.

"We are working to make Arunachal a major gateway of East Asia. Modern infrastructure is set up, seeing Arunachal's role regarding national security. Nature has endowed Arunachal with a lot of its treasures. You have made nature a part of life. We are trying to take this tourism potential of Arunachal to the whole world," he added. PM Modi also recited a few lines from 'Arunachal Hamara' - a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. (ANI)

