Left Menu

Newly-wed bride casts vote in UP's Firozabad

After her marriage last night, a newly-married Julie casted her vote in her wedding attire at the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

ANI | Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:13 IST
Newly-wed bride casts vote in UP's Firozabad
A newly married woman cast her vote in Firozabad before departing for in-laws house. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After her marriage last night, a newly-married woman cast her vote in her wedding attire at the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Julie is a resident of the Hanumangarh area in the Firozabad district. She cast her vote at polling booth number 305 at Hanumangarh Laxmi Convent School in the Firozabad assembly. She was accompanied by her husband, Kapil, who had also come in his wedding attire.

The couple got married last night. In the morning, before departing to her in-laws house, Julie chose to exercise her franchise. In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022