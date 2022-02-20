West Bengal minister Sadhan Pande passes away, Mamata expresses grief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the passing away of Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande on Sunday in Mumbai. "Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers," Mamata tweeted.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed condolences to the minister and said that he shared "wonderful relationship" with him beyond politics. "Sad news- Deeply pained at passing away of Senior Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande today morning at Mumbai. Shared wonderful relationship and personal rapport with him beyond politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. RIP!" tweeted the Governor.

Pande was admitted to Kolkata's Private Hospital with critical ailments and lung infection. He was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital last year in the month of September. He continued to remain on ventilator support in the ICU. Pande was the sitting Minister for Consumer Affairs and Self Help Group and Self-Employment in the Mamata Banerjee government. He was the MLA from the Maniktala constituency in Kolkata. (ANI)

