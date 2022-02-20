Left Menu

Has Thackeray sought permission from Sonia Gandhi to meet KCR, asks BJP

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked Thackeray if he has sought permission from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting with KCR.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 12:55 IST
Has Thackeray sought permission from Sonia Gandhi to meet KCR, asks BJP
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attacked Thackeray if he has sought permission from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting with KCR. Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, "In Mumbai, KCR will be meeting Thackeray. A similar meeting had happened between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Thackeray, with an attempt non-Congress non-BJP front. But within a few days, Shiv Sena ruled out any alliance with her."

He further asked, "Has Thackeray taken permission from Sonia Gandhi before scheduling the meeting?" Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Mumbai on Sunday where he is scheduled to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces coming together to "oust" the BJP from power. As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022