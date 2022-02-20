Left Menu

BJP MLA in Telangana booked over comments on UP polls

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:22 IST
A case was registered against BJP leader and party's MLA in Telangana T Raja Singh over his comments for threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The Election Commission on Saturday censured Raja Singh and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

It also directed the chief electoral officer, Telangana, to register an FIR against Singh under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Singh at a police station here under Section 171C (undue influence at elections) and other provisions of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act, a senior police officer told PTI.

Earlier, the poll panel had cited a video clip of Singh's purported remarks while issuing him the notice.

Going by the transcript of Singh's remarks quoted in the notice, he had said that those who do not vote for the BJP should know that ''Yogiji'' (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) has called for thousands of earthmovers and bulldozers.

''You do know the purpose of JCBs and bulldozers... If you have to live in UP, you will have to chant Yogi-Yogi or leave Uttar Pradesh,'' he had broadly said in Hindi.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and results will be declared on March 10.

Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

