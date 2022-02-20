Left Menu

Bihar NDA ally slams Yogi govt for 'exploiting people'

National President of Vikassheel Insaan Party and Bihar Animal and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani, who is in alliance with BJP in Bihar but is fighting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone, has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for having exploited the people of the state.

ANI | Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:29 IST
Bihar NDA ally slams Yogi govt for 'exploiting people'
National President of Vikassheel Insaan Party and Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani (Photo:Twitter/Mukesh Sahani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National President of Vikassheel Insaan Party and Bihar Animal and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani, who is in alliance with BJP in Bihar but is fighting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh alone, has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for having exploited the people of the state. Vikassheel Insaan Party is the BJP ally in Bihar along with JD(U).

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday, Sahani said, "The food that the government is giving for free today belonged to people. The government of Uttar Pradesh is only exploiting the people." Speaking to the reporters here, the national president of the VIP hit out at the BJP and said that his party is contesting on 102 seats of Uttar Pradesh to defeat the ruling BJP.

"To defeat BJP, we are contesting 102 seats in Uttar Pradesh with full determination," he said. Earlier last month, Sahani had hit out at his NDA alliance parties, JD(U) and BJP in Bihar calling it "Hitlershahi" after they did not give his party even a single seat for contesting in the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) election likely to be held in March-April this year, following which he announced that his party will contest on all the 24 seats on its own.

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday. Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday. Voting started at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022