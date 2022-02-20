People will reject Sidhu's arrogance, politics of hatred: Bikram Singh Majithia

Amid voting for Assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Amritsar East constituency, Bikram Singh Majithia, on Sunday hit out at his opponent and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that people will reject his hate politics and arrogance adding that he will defeat the Congress leader. Speaking to ANI, Majithia said that Sidhu has challenged him and the people of Punjab will reject the arrogance of Navjot Singh Sidhu and his hate politics.

"Sidhu has challenged me. Now the people will win and the arrogance and politics of hatred of Navjot Singh Sidhu will be rejected," he said. Claiming that the Amritsar East has become "backwards" under Sidhu, the SAD leader said that he will win the constituency as well as the hearts of the people.

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi government had slapped a case in December last year against Majithia under the provisions of the NDPS Act in connection with an alleged Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case after which he was granted protection from arrest from the Supreme Court till February 23. Hitting out at Channi, the SAD leader said that he talks about his work in the 111 days at the office but does not talk about his tenure as a minister for the rest of more than four years.

"Channi remained the minister for more than four years. He did not say anything about his government then. He is talking about 111 days of his government. Who would talk about the rest of the days? Congress government has not stood on the expectations of the people for the entire five years. The condition of unemployment and industry is pathetic," he said. "Nobody is more corrupt than Channi. He wears a watch worth Rs 15 lakh and owns more than Rs 100 crore. If this is being poor, then may all the people of Punjab become poor like him. Why did he not do this?" Majithia added.

Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement to wipe off corruption with the "broom" once the party is elected to power, he said,"'Jhadu' to chal jayega unpe". "'Jhadu' to chal jayega unpe (They would be wiped off with a broom). The Punjabis would not come under anybody's control and would decide for themselves. Punjabis love their nation and believes in brotherhood. The failed model of Delhi will not work in Punjab," he said.

The SAD leader also hit out at the AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann and said that the one who does not keep his family happy cannot work for the welfare of the Punjabis. "Who will run the government from the Aam Aadmi Party? The people of Punjab will not vote for Bhagwant Mann who does not keep his family happy. He cannot do anything for the welfare of the Punjabis," he said.

Voting for 117 constituencies for Punjab Assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies. (ANI)

