BJP MP Suresh Gopi lends support to Kerala Governor over CMO staff pension row

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Actor Suresh Gopi expressed support to Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan in the wake of an attack from the Kerala Government and the Leader of Opposition on the issue of Minister's personal staff getting pension. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday questioned the excessive strength of the personal staff of ministers in the state. He said that the Ministers in the state have more than 20 personal staff.The Governor said that the personal government staff is made to resign after two years to gain pensionary benefits as per a scheme in Kerala so that they can start working for the party

He told the media and also in a program conducted by BJP related to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Speaking to mediapersons during an event in Kochi, he said,"I am giving strong support to the Governor. It is a constitutional body. We need to show some maturity and decency in it. There will be disputes. It must be understood with the naked eye, not politically. I strongly support him."

"Do not be so anxious to drain the essence of that constitutional body. Maybe it's their frustration, it's their intolerance. That's it. There should be no political rhetoric or political drama that has undermining a constitutional body. I appeal to the leaders of the ruling party and the opposition, we need to have a little more self-restrain in this regard." Speaking to the mediapersons, Khan said as a Central Cabinet minister he could have appointed only 11 personnel staff. "But here every minister has more than 20 members in personnel staff," he said. This is a gross violation, and misuse of the people's money, he added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)