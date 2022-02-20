Punjab polls: Other candidates buying votes in Moga, alleges Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood, whose sister is contesting from Moga Assembly seat in Punjab, alleged that other candidates in the constituency are "buying votes."
Actor Sonu Sood, whose sister is contesting from Moga Assembly seat in Punjab, alleged that other candidates in the constituency are "buying votes." He tweeted, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same. @DproMoga @MogaPolice @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd"
He also requested Election Commission to take immediate action in this regard. Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting from the Moga seat as a Congress candidate.
Voting in Punjab began on Sunday and the result will be declared on March 10. (ANI)
