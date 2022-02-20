Left Menu

KCR meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:54 IST
KCR meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray here as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level.

Following an invitation from Thackeray, Rao arrived at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM.

Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, recently spoke to Rao over phone and invited him to Mumbai.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut is also attending the meeting.

Later in the day, Rao is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. Thackeray had earlier announced ''complete support'' to Rao's fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.

The Telangana CM, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022