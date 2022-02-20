UK's Johnson says Russia's Putin may be 'irrational' on Ukraine
20-02-2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin might not be thinking logically so the threat of sanctions may not be enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sanctions "may not be enough to deter an irrational actor and we have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn't see the disaster ahead," Johnson told the BBC.
Johnson also said he was unable to peer into the soul of Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999.
