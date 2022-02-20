Left Menu

Punjab polls: Deputy CM Randhawa visits Gurudwara, prays for success of party

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa casts his vote at a polling booth in the Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur on Sunday.

Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa casting his vote. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa casts his vote at a polling booth in the Dera Baba Nanak area of Gurdaspur on Sunday. After voting he said, "I have come to vote after paying a visit to Gurudwara. I pray that the voting is carried out peacefully and we (Congress) achieve success. The atmosphere has been really nice so far," said Randhawa while talking to media.

Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state. The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

