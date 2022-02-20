Left Menu

UP Polls: Narendra Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women by bringing law against Triple Talaq, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Indonesia do not have Triple Talaq but our secular nation had it and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave freedom to crores of Muslim women by bringing a law against Triple Talaq.

ANI | Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:21 IST
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and Indonesia do not have Triple Talaq but our secular nation had it and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave freedom to crores of Muslim women by bringing a law against Triple Talaq. Addressing a public rally at Sharavasti in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said, "Those appeasing Muslims don't know that there's no Triple Talaq in Afghanistan or Pakistan or Bangladesh or Iran or Iraq or Indonesia. These Muslim nations did not have Triple Talaq but our secular nation had it. PM Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women."

Attacking Congress and Samajwadi Party, he said, "When Prime Minister Modi talked about Swachh Bharat from the ramparts of the Red Fort, then Congress and SP leaders born with a silver spoon used to laugh and joke. Ram Manohar Lohia ji had also expressed concern in 1960 over the lack of toilet facilities for women in Parliament." After the formation of the Modi government in 2014, work was done to give respect to women by constructing 11 crore toilets across the country, he added.

Furthering his attack on Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "During the SP government, bullets were fired on kar sevaks. But nowadays Akhilesh ji is going to the temple and ringing the bell. Now I want to tell them to ring as many bells as they can, there is no point on crying on spilt milk." Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

