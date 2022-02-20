Left Menu

2008 Gujarat blasts result of appeasement politics: BJP leader

BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying the 2008 Gujarat bomb blasts were the result of their appeasement politics.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:30 IST
A special court on Friday handed down the death penalty to 38 people and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, which killed 56 and injured over 200 in 2008.

Five of those given death penalty belonged to UP’s Azamgarh. The BJP leader here said everybody has seen how those given death penalty went to Gujarat from UP for bomb blasts.

''This is the result of appeasement politics,'' he said, blaming the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for it. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party saved terrorists and stood for separatists, he alleged talking to reporters here.

