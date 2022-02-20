After AIADMK's complaint, repoll ordered in 7 polling stations
The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts. In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth Washermenpet under Ward 51 and another polling station Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar in Ward 179.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts. In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth (Washermenpet) under Ward 51 and another polling station (Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar) in Ward 179. Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam muncipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said. The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.
The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu civic polls: AIADMK fields sanitisation worker's son from Madurai's Subramaniapuram ward
Moroccan rescuers dig toward child trapped in well
Taking forward years of efforts, climate action was given more importance in this year’s union budget: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad
Union budget 2022-23 encourages India’s commitment towards a green future in every sector, says PM at a function in Hyderabad
Have to take team forward from where Virat left, focus on giving players clarity: Rohit