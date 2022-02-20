Left Menu

After AIADMK's complaint, repoll ordered in 7 polling stations

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts. In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth Washermenpet under Ward 51 and another polling station Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar in Ward 179.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts. In Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth (Washermenpet) under Ward 51 and another polling station (Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar) in Ward 179. Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam muncipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said. The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.

The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu.

