2022 Assembly polls: 49.81 pc voter turnout recorded in Punjab, 48.81 pc in UP phase-3 till 3 pm

An average voter turnout of 49.81 per cent was recorded in Punjab while Uttar Pradesh in its third phase of the Assembly elections witnessed an average voter turnout of 48.81 per cent till 3 pm on Sunday. According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), in Punjab the highest voter turnout was in Malerkotla with 57.07 per cent, followed by Fazilka (56.97 per cent) and Mansa (56.94 per cent).

The average voter turnout was lowest in Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar with 42 per cent. In the third phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Lalitpur recorded a high average voter turnout of 59.18 per cent till 3 pm, followed by Etah with 53.20 per cent.

Manipur had an average voter turnout of 52.51 per cent, in Mahoba it was at 51.72 per cent and in Firozabad it is 51.09 per cent. The lowest voter turnout till 3 pm was in Kanpur Nagar till 41.41 per cent. Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections. Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.

Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat. Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies. There are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates--1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies spread across 23 districts of the state.

The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

