Punjab will be Congress-free, says AAP candidate Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Punjab's Amritsar North constituency in the state Assembly elections, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Sunday said that the Congress party will be wiped out in Punjab and will not come to power for the next 100 years only because of the Gandhi family. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "It was a flop show of 111 days for Charanjit Singh Channi. It was a script of the Congress high command to make promises in the remaining days of the government. After Captain Amarinder Singh failed, they brought Channi to make promises. They kept promising on the agenda of the AAP. Congress will not come to power for the next 100 years only because of the Gandhi family, it will be Congress-mukt Punjab."

On the issue of law and order in the state, the AAP leader further accused the Congress government of giving shelter to infamous gangster Mukhtar Ansari at the behest of the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that his party would finish the mafia from the state government once it comes to power. "The biggest gangster Mukhtar Ansari was called from UP to Ropar jail at the behest of Priyanka Gandhi where he was given a five-star treatment. Why did Captain Amarinder Singh give him the five-star treatment?" he said.

Notably, the UP government had to go to the Supreme Court to bring back Ansari from Punjab. Ansari was shifted back to Uttar Pradesh after the intervention of the top court. Levelling serious charges against the gangster, he said that all the drone incidents found in Punjab had imprints of Ansari and his gang.

"Gangster Mukhtar Ansari and other gangster groups associated with him are behind all the drones caught in Punjab. The module of ISI which was working in Punjab was in the form of Ansari, all these works were done by him in Punjab," he said. "Mukhtar Ansari and people associated with his gang were behind all the contract killings in Punjab," he added.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the AAP leader said that he is doing politics because he comes from a specific family. "Rahul Gandhi does not have any stature. He wants to become the Prime Minister, but if he tells the name of all the states of India and the capital of those states, then I can understand," he said.

Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party would finish the mafia from the government if it comes to power. Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security.

In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

