Kremlin says Western naming of Ukraine invasion dates is provocative -IFX

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:17 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
Western countries repeatedly predicting dates for a Russian invasion of Ukraine is provocative and can have adverse consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes no notice of such Western statements, Peskov said, adding that Moscow appeals to Western partners' reason.

