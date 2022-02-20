Left Menu

Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann casts his vote, says everyone wants change in state

After casting his vote for the single-phase Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that everyone wants a change in the State which AAP will bring if voted to power on March 10.

ANI | Dhuri (Punjab) | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:36 IST
Harpal Kaur, mother of Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM candidate for poll-bound Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

His mother, Harpal Kaur, also participated in polling and expressed her happiness stating that Bhagwant Mann has already become the Chief Minister for her.

Speaking to ANI, Harpal Kaur said, "By God's grace, everyone loves him. For us, he has already become the Chief Minister. People love him." "If a mother has said this, what else does one want...Youth, students, everyone wants a change here," Bhagwant Mann said.

Voting for 117 constituencies in Punjab is underway amid tight security. In Punjab, over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the fray from 117 constituencies.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

