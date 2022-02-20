Left Menu

Will not take any decision till May, says JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti over joining BJP

Amid speculation of senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Horatti on Saturday said that the decision with regards to changing the party will not be taken till May this year.

On being asked about the reports that the BJP state unit has sent his name to the party high command as one of the candidates for the upcoming legislative council elections, Horatti said, "If they have sent my name, I thank them for that. However, I will not take any decision on this till May this year."

Sources say that Horatti's name has been sent for West Teachers' constituency. The election for the same is due in June-July this year. (ANI)

