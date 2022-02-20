After KCR's Mumbai visit, BJP MLA says it's a plan to escape from public outrage at his govt

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Etela Rajender criticized the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for visiting Mumbai and termed it as a plan to escape from the public outrage at his government. Rajender said that an alliance of regional parties is not possible without a national party. Stating that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was insulted in Medaram, the BJP MLA said, "The governor Tamilsai Sounderrajan was insulted in Medaram by not following protocol. She was not received by any minister in Medaram jatara."

Recalling that Prime Minister Modi called upon CM KCR over the phone on his birthday, Etela Rajender said, "Systems are important, not individuals." Speaking about Minister KTR's warning that attacks on the BJP cadre will continue, Etala said, "In democracy attacks over individuals will give only temporary victory and they should know this."

The BJP MLA further accused CM KCR of not being serious about job placements. According to him, youth are not getting married due to unemployment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)