He is today's Aurangzeb, wasn't loyal to his father, how will he be loyal to you: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes swipe at Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called him "today's Aurangzeb" and questioned that when he could not be loyal to his father, how could he be loyal to the people of the state.

ANI | Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:30 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan in Deoria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday called him "today's Aurangzeb" and questioned that when he could not be loyal to his father, how could he be loyal to the people of the state. Addressing the election rally in Deoria, MP CM said, "Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't loyal to his father, how will he be(loyal)to you. Mulayam Singh himself said this statement. Like Aurangzeb jailed his father and killed his brothers, the same Akhilesh did with his family. Mulayam also said that no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did."

Citing on the Akhilesh comment (Baba bulldozer) on UP CM Akhilesh, former Lok Sabha MP said, "BABA means Brave, one whose family is people, one who shows mafia their places. 'A' means Active, always working for people. Another 'B' means Brilliant takes instant decisions, punishes with bulldozers & 'A' means Attentive- Saviour of people. This is Yogi Adityanath." Chauhan also mentioned the achievements of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. He said that this is the golden era of the nation when Modi is the Prime Minister and Yogi is the CM of the state. He also mentioned that Rs 9,802 crore were sanctioned for the water project and 2.60 crore farmers received the money in their account through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He also stated that the UP's finance has improved and moved upward from 7th rank to 2nd rank in the nation. While the crowd was enchanting Jai Shree ram. "BJP took an oath to give free cylinder to women in Holi and Diwali. Farmers won't have to give electricity bills for irrigation," Shivraj said. He also made satirical comment on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and said, "After losing the previous election, Mayawati doesn't want to contest in any election." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

