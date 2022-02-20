Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Dhami meets former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a courtesy visit at the residence of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:45 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visit former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a courtesy visit at the residence of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun. As the meeting came just six days after the recently concluded state assembly polls on February 14, the two leaders discussed the elections, among other issues.

With the formation of the government in 2017, the BJP had chosen Trivendra Singh Rawat, MLA from the Doiwala seat, as its Chief Minister, but he was replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat in March 2021. Tirath Singh Rawat, a Lok Sabha MP, before the completion of six months from the date of taking the oath of the office, was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami, a sitting MLA as the CM of the state. A total of 65.37 percent polling was recorded in the recently concluded single-phase Uttarakhand Assembly polls, in which women have voted 67.20 percent, while men have voted 62.60 percent.

According to the State Chief Electoral Officer, there were a total of 81,72,173 general and 94,471 service voters in the voting for the state assembly. A total of 53,42,462 voters exercised their vote out of the general electorate, which is 65.37 percent of the total electorate. The votes cast for the 70-member assembly will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

