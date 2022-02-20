Left Menu

KCR meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, discusses new vision to run country 'properly'

As part of efforts to unite parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai and discussed the new vision, agenda to run the country properly.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:56 IST
KCR meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, discusses new vision to run country 'properly'
Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of efforts to unite parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai and discussed the new vision, agenda to run the country properly. KCR called the NCP chief an "experienced leader" and said that both the parties will work together.

"This country needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision... I discussed the same with Sharad Pawar Ji. He is an experienced leader, has given me his blessings, and we will work together," Telangana chief minister said at a press conference after meeting Pawar in Mumbai. He said a meeting with other like-minded parties will be held soon.

After the meeting, Pawar said that various issues of development and cooperation between Telangana and Maharashtra were discussed. "Today, we discussed solutions to the problems our country is facing, be it poverty or farmers' issues. We did not have much of a political discussion, because the issue is development... We will again hold discussions later," Pawar added.

Earlier in the day, KCR also held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Actor Prakash Raj were also present. The series of meetings came after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against BJP.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP. Telangana Chief Minister had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined". He also called for political forces to come together to "oust" the BJP from power.

As part of efforts to bring various opposition parties together against the BJP, KCR is also planning to meet his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022