Shivraj accuses Samajwadi Party of having nexus with terrorists

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party of having a nexus with terrorists and said it should tell people about its relations with the father of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case.Chouhan was addressing an election rally in Rampur Karkhanas Bairiyapur in Deoria district, where polling will be held on March 3.SP president Akhilesh Yadav needs to answer what is the SPs relations with the father of terrorist and 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts convict Mohd Saif.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 20-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 19:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party of having a nexus with terrorists and said it should tell people about its relations with the father of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case.

Chouhan was addressing an election rally in Rampur Karkhana's Bairiyapur in Deoria district, where polling will be held on March 3.

''(SP president) Akhilesh Yadav needs to answer what is the SP's relations with the father of terrorist and 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts convict Mohd Saif. Akhilesh should answer whether a terrorist's father is an SP leader or not? He needs to answer why his party is found having ties with mafia, rioters and terrorists. Why there were riots in Uttar Pradesh during his regime,'' he told the rally.

He accused the SP of having a nexus with terrorists.

Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chouhan said he is called ''baba'' and explained what it stands for.

''B stands for brave and CM Yogi Adityanath destroyed the mafia in the state. A stands for active and our Yogiji is always active and works for the development of UP. B stands for brilliant and CM Yogi brilliantly bulldozes wrongdoers. A stands for attentive and CM Yogi is always attentive to the safety and security for the state,'' he said.

He also said that under the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre, the economy of Uttar Pradesh reached the second position in the country.

''The economy of the state climbed to second position in the country from seventh in 2013,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

