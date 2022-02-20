Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: ELN29 POLL-UP-PM-3RDLD HARDOI UP poll rally: PM Modi recalls Ahmedabad blasts, says Samajwadi Party sympathetic to such terrorists Hardoi (UP): Days after a court convicted 49 people for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had vowed to punish the perpetrators even if they took refuge in ''paatal'', and accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic to such terrorists.

DEL30 UP-ADITYANATH INTERVIEW Oppn parties fighting for second position in UP, no change in SP since 2017: Adityanath Lucknow: With rivals equating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to the Jallianwala massacre to target the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the law is taking its own course in the matter and the Opposition's attempt to derive political mileage in the polls will not succeed. By Sanjay Sinha ELN30 POLLS-UP-5THLD VOTING UP Polls: Over 57 per cent voting till 5 PM Lucknow: Over 57 per cent voting was recorded till 5 pm on Sunday in 59 assembly constituencies in the third phase of the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

ELN27 POLLS-PB-5THLD VOTING Punjab polls: Over 63 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm Chandigarh: Over 63 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Punjab, where the polling for all 117 Assembly was held amid tight security arrangements.

CAL10 OD-LD PREZ Humanity, truth cannot be divided on basis of gender or caste: President Kovind Puri (Odisha): President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday asserted that humanity and truth are supreme and cannot be divided on the basis of caste, gender or religion, as serving the needy has always been accorded top priority in Indian culture.

DEL23 MHA-AIR INDIA MHA to 'scrupulously' carry out background check of newly appointed Air India CEO New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will ''scrupulously'' carry out a thorough background check of newly appointed CEO and MD of Air India, Ilker Ayci, a Turkish national, official sources said on Sunday. By Achinta Borah ELN26 POLLS-EC-STAR CAMPAIGNERS EC restores number of star campaigners as COVID cases wane New Delhi: Citing the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission Sunday restored the number of star campaigners a party can field for campaigning in the ongoing polls in five states.

BOM11 MH-KCR-PAWAR Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday stressed the need for all like-minded parties to join hands to resolve various issues like hunger, poverty, unemployment and the agrarian crisis facing the country after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on him at his residence here.

MDS10 AP-PREZ-NAVY Prez arrives in Vizag for Naval Fleet review Visakhapatnam: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in the port city Visakhapatnam on Sunday on a three-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command where he will conduct the President's Fleet Review-22 in Bay of Bengal on February 21.

LEGAL: BOM12 GJ-COURT-BLASTS-WITNESSES Ahmedabad blasts: Accused used to apply tricks so that witnesses cannot identify them, says court Ahmedabad: A special court here has said that the accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case used to apply tricks to change their appearance using clothes, glasses, caps and beard to make it difficult for the prosecution witnesses to identify them.

BUSINESS: DEL20 BIZ-NSE-YOGI Skeletons tumble out of NSE in Yogi saga: Fat fingers, flash crash, algo trades New Delhi: Technology is a tiger that everyone is riding, India's top stock exchange NSE's then CEO Chitra Ramkrishna had told PTI eight years ago. By Barun Jha FOREIGN: FGN27 PAK-INDIA-LD FISHERMEN Pak arrests 31 Indian fishermen Islamabad: Pakistan's maritime authorities have arrested 31 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, officials said on Sunday.

FGN25 VIRUS-UK-2NDLD QUEEN Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms London: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing ''mild cold-like symptoms'', Buckingham Palace said on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)