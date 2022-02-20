Practice of pension to personal staff of ministers not going to change, says CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Sunday said the practice of giving pension to the personal staff of ministers in Kerala, on completion of two years, has been going on since 1984 and it will not be stopped just because Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was against it. Speaking to reporters, party's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the pension scheme for personal staff of ministers was launched in 1984 by the then ruling UDF and subsequent governments have continued with it.

He said these things are decided by the state government and not the Governor and added that it was not going to give into the latter on this issue.

The Governor had termed the practice of giving pension to personal staff of ministers just after completing two years as a ''gross violation and abuse of authority'' and ''misuse and abuse of money of people of Kerala''.

Balakrishnan said that the Governor can decide whom to appoint to his personal staff and the ministers will decide whom to have in their personal staff.

He also said that the Governor's remarks that personal staff are changed every two years was based on incorrect facts.

Senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan, earlier in the day, also spoke along similar lines while addressing the media.

He said the practice in question was started during the UDF rule and the Left dispensation should not give in to the Governor and change the same.

Balakrishnan, later in the day, while speaking to media also said that now the issue has been resolved.

He said the left government's priority is always to resolve a crisis and that it does not want any conflict with the Governor.

He was probably referring to the recent shifting of senior bureaucrat K R Jyothilal as principal secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), by the government yielding to the Governor's pressure.

It was Jyothilal, who had written the letter on behalf of the government to the Raj Bhavan a few days ago citing the violation of prevailing conventions in the appointment of former BJP leader Hari S Kartha as Additional Personal Assistant to the Governor.

The corridors of power in Kerala on Thursday witnessed high drama on the eve of the state Assembly session with Khan refusing to sign the policy document of the CPI(M)-led LDF government, expressing strong displeasure over a letter written by it against the appointment of a senior journalist-turned politician in a key post in the Raj Bhavan.

The issue was resolved after the government, yielding to the Governor's pressure, replaced Jyothilal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)