Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded cancellation of the just concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu and sought repolling as false votes were cast and cash and gifts distributed to voters. The MNM chief in a series of tweets made all such allegations.A complaint with proof has been lodged with the TN State Election Commission, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-02-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 21:21 IST
'Cancel' TN urban polls, conduct repolling: Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded cancellation of the just concluded urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu and sought repolling as 'false votes' were cast and 'cash and gifts' distributed to voters. Haasan said that it would be fair only to cancel urban local polls and conduct repolling. While urban civic polls were held across Tamil Nadu on Saturday and counting of votes is scheduled on February 22, Haasan blamed both the DMK, which held 'power' and main opposition AIADMK with the strength of 'money' for making a 'mockery' of electoral democracy.

In all the wards, cash and gifts were distributed and candidates were 'intimidated.' During the campaign, they were beaten up and driven away, he alleged. False votes were cast, the 'peak of injustice', and poll officials could not stop such acts that buried democracy, he alleged. The MNM chief in a series of tweets made all such allegations.

A complaint with proof has been lodged with the TN State Election Commission, he said. ''It will only be fair to cancel urban civic polls and conduct repolling,'' he added. MNM party cadres covering their eyes with a black cloth staged a protest demonstration before the TNSEC office here. They submitted a complaint on such allegations to the state election commission and sought action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

