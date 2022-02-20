BJP govt stalled UP's development, will be removed from power: Akhilesh

The BJP government has stalled the development of Uttar Pradesh and it will be removed from power like the Central farm laws were repealed, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday.

''I want to say that 'kaka' has gone and Baba will also go like it. Kaka means 'Kale Kanoon' (black farm laws) which have been withdrawn by the government,'' he told an election rally here, apparently referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he said ''Baba''. ''Baba chief minister says that I get up at 12 at night. I am his neighbour and I also see smoke coming out from his residence from time to time. He is working 24 hours a day that is why youngsters are not getting jobs in UP,” he said. Claiming that his party has already won majority in Uttar Pradesh polls, Yadav said BJP leaders have lost all hopes after the first two phases of polling. ''By the last phase, one will only find bhoot (ghosts) dancing at BJP booths. People will reduce the BJP to zero in the fourth round of polling,'' Yadav said.

''The BJP dupes even poor people. They gave a free cylinder but hiked the prices of LPG, making it impossible for them to get the cylinders refilled,'' Yadav said.

''Farmers are already troubled by inflation. We will provide free fertilisers to small farmers in the state. BJP people used to say they will ensure that people who wear slippers can fly in aeroplanes, but the BJP sold the aeroplanes and ships after coming to power. They are now selling even railway stations,'' Yadav said.

Reiterating the party's promise of providing 300 units of electricity free, Yadav said ''Adityanath cannot take the name of power plants neither does he know how to operate smartphones and tablets.'' The former state chief minister said close to 11 lakh government posts are lying vacant which will be filled when his government comes to power.

''We will open police recruitment for youths after coming to power. If needed we will provide age relaxation to those candidates who turned overage due to the COVID pandemic,'' he said, adding he would also appeal to the Army to recruit more youths from the state.

Yadav said BJP leaders talk about Pakistan and terrorism in UP whereas ''people here need fertilizers and jobs''. He also took a jibe on the BJP for not giving a ticket to Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. Speaking in Ayodhya later, Yadav urged people to not allow vitiating of the composite culture of the region. ''This land of Faizabad-Ayodhya reflects the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. Don't spoil the culture by being misguided by other parties,” he said in the district's Rudauli area while campaigning for party candidate Anand Sen.

He said people who “falsely” promised to double the income of farmers have to be uprooted from power.

Batting for farmers in the state, Yadav said paddy is not being bought and the BJP is only working to “fill the coffers of the rich”. “BJP leaders tell all kinds of lies. Small leaders tell small lies, big leaders tell big lies and the biggest leaders tell white lies,” he said.

Remembering late SP leader Mitrasen Yadav, he said the party can never forget “Babuji's” work done for poor and downtrodden. He appealed to people to vote SP to power to fulfil the dream of the seven-time MLA. Unnao will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23, and Ayodhya on February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)