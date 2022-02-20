Punjab Chief Electoral Officer thanks the state's voters for coming out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju thanked the people of the state on Sunday for coming out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right and also for the peaceful polling. According to the CEO, Punjab witnessed a 63.44 voting percentage till 5 pm in the single-phased assembly polls where voters came in large numbers to elect 117 representatives for assembly constituencies of the state.

He also stated that the main focus of the Election Commission of India (ECI) was to ensure peaceful poll in a free and fair manner. He also said that 196 all Women polling stations saw large numbers of voters, which was satisfactory for him. Raju said that the main feature of this election was the deputation of 8,784 micro-observers in addition to 65 General Observers, 29 Police observers, and 50 expenditure observers by ECI.

He also informed that in the morning, during the mock poll, 146 ballot units, 152 control units, and 433 Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were replaced, while 72 ballot units, 64 control units, and 649 VVPATs were replaced during the conduct of the poll. He also said that there was not a single case of disruption of poll and inducement of voters that was brought to the notice of the Commission during the day.

Raju didn't forget to thank the polling personnel, security personnel, and Punjab Police personnel for working day and night to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polls in the State. He also thanked 25000 Booth Level Officers (BLO), PWD coordinators, Asha Workers, Aanganwadi workers, Mid-Day-Meal workers, and Village Chowkidars for their contribution to the election process. Citing on minor incidents that took place in the state, Raju reported that a total of 18 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered on the day of polling to avert any untoward incidents. (ANI)

