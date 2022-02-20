Cong leaders join protest against delimitation report in J-K's Rajouri

Several senior Congress leaders on Sunday joined the people at Sunderbani in Rajouri district here in lodging their protest against the proposed delimitation report, a party spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president G A Mir, along with the party's working president for the union territory Raman Bhalla, reached out to the agitating people to listen to their grievances regarding the "discriminatory" report which has caused "injustice to the area", the spokesperson said. He said the gathering, which included sarpanches, retired civil servants and retired Army officers, outrightly rejected the report. The other Congress leaders who joined the protest included former MLC Ravinder Sharma, former MLA Vibagh Ashok Sharma, former Pradesh youth congress president Pranab Shagotra and Seva Dal chief Vijay Sharma, the spokesperson said.

He said the protesters lodged their strong resentment against the delimitation draft proposal and blamed the BJP for "tailoring" the report.

The speakers expressed strong resentment to the denial of an independent constituency to Sunderbani, which has been separated from Nowshera and clubbed with Kalakote instead. Kalakote on the other hand, which was an independent constituency, has been downgraded. Also, parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts have been merged with the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, the spokesperson said. The Congress party stands with the aggrieved people against the "injustice" meted out to them in various parts of Jammu as well as Kashmir in the interim report, Mir said in his address.

