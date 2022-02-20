Left Menu

Cong leaders join protest against delimitation report in J-K's Rajouri

Several senior Congress leaders on Sunday joined the people at Sunderbani in Rajouri district here in lodging their protest against the proposed delimitation report, a party spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:20 IST
Cong leaders join protest against delimitation report in J-K's Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several senior Congress leaders on Sunday joined the people at Sunderbani in Rajouri district here in lodging their protest against the proposed delimitation report, a party spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president G A Mir, along with the party's working president for the union territory Raman Bhalla, reached out to the agitating people to listen to their grievances regarding the "discriminatory" report which has caused "injustice to the area", the spokesperson said. He said the gathering, which included sarpanches, retired civil servants and retired Army officers, outrightly rejected the report. The other Congress leaders who joined the protest included former MLC Ravinder Sharma, former MLA Vibagh Ashok Sharma, former Pradesh youth congress president Pranab Shagotra and Seva Dal chief Vijay Sharma, the spokesperson said.

He said the protesters lodged their strong resentment against the delimitation draft proposal and blamed the BJP for "tailoring" the report.

The speakers expressed strong resentment to the denial of an independent constituency to Sunderbani, which has been separated from Nowshera and clubbed with Kalakote instead. Kalakote on the other hand, which was an independent constituency, has been downgraded. Also, parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts have been merged with the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, the spokesperson said. The Congress party stands with the aggrieved people against the "injustice" meted out to them in various parts of Jammu as well as Kashmir in the interim report, Mir said in his address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022