Important to maintain decorum of House and shun use of unparliamentary language: Zirwal

Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, on Sunday said he would soon call a meeting of the leaders of different political parties and convey to them the importance of maintaining the decorum of the House and shunning the use of unparliamentary language during its proceedings. Zirwal was speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) office at Golavali village in Dombivli of Thane district.

''The Supreme Court had to intervene due to the misbehaviour of some members of the Assembly. Due to such incidents, the power and rights of the House will end one day. Therefore, I am calling a meeting of political leaders and explain to them the importance of maintaining decorum of the House and shunning the use of unparliamentary language,'' he said. Twelve BJP members were suspended from the state Assembly for a period of one year for alleged unruly behaviour inside the House during the monsoon session last year. However, the Supreme Court had last month quashed the suspension. ''The citizens tell us that they elect members so that they can bring about a positive change and not for any kind of controversies. When they tell this to me, I feel bad,'' he said.

State Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was also present on the occasion. The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, which will be held in Mumbai, will begin from March 3 and end on March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)