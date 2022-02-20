Punjab polls: Disappointment among voters over Sidhu losing touch with them, use of sharp language against leaders, says Congress MP

By Ajit Jha Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Sunday said that party's president in Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu has not been amongst people in the last five years and his use of sharp language against leaders has miffed people, which are likely to affect his chances of victory in the Assembly elections.

The Congress MP from Amritsar told ANI, "There is displeasure amongst people towards Sidhu. Being a national leader, in the last five years, he has given less time to them. Moreover, people have also disliked his way of speaking. It is likely to bring him harm." Sidhu, who has been vocal on a number of state issues including drugs, sacrilege incident amongst others, since the beginning has used disrespectful language on a public forum which has created an impact in the minds of the people, said Aujla.

"Sidhu is a big leader. A lot of people look up to him and follow him. He should not use objectionable language against leaders including those of the Opposition parties. A big leader should be disciplined in his speech because he has to lead the state and the country," Aujla said. He further pointed out that despite Sidhu himself being a star campaigner, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had to takeover campaigning on his assembly seat to vouch for him.

Amritsar (East) is witnessing a key battle where Sidhu will take on former state minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the other hand fielded a female candidate Jeeven Jyot Kaur from the seat. Speaking on the battle over the seat, Aujla also said that there is a "triangular" political battle on the Amritsar East assembly seat.

"With the mobilisation by the AAP and Akali Dal on the Amritsar East seat, there is a triangular battle," he said. Amritsar particularity holds great prestige value for all parties.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Assembly elections on 117 seats in a single phase were held on Sunday. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

