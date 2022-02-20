Left Menu

SP govt made Metro, CM Yogi only inaugurated them, says Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow

Launching a scathing attack over the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Yogi Adityanath just inaugurated Metro trains and stations built by the previous SP government.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Launching a scathing attack over the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said Yogi Adityanath just inaugurated Metro trains and stations built by the previous SP government. Akhilesh accused the current government of taking the credit for the work done during the tenure of SP.

Referring to Yogi Adityanath as "Baba," the former CM said, "Baba CM just inaugurated the metro made by SP government." "Farmers, students and businessmen have committed suicide under this government because of the hardship they faced. If the SP government comes to power once again, this type of situation won't arise," said Yadav during a Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in Lucknow.

Polling in the 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections took place today. The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first two phases of the elections are complete.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

