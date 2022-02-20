UP elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda to campaign for remaining phases of Assembly polls starting Feb 22

Amid the ongoing Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning for the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases of the election with senior leaders of the party scheduled to visit the state to hold poll campaigns starting February 22. In the coming days, veteran leaders of the BJP will boost the party's election campaign in various districts of Purvanchal including Varanasi. In these districts, the veteran BJP leaders will not only hold public meetings but will also go door-to-door seeking votes through rallies and roadshows, stated the BJP on Sunday.

BJP Kashi regional unit president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public meetings in Kaushambi on February 23 while he will be campaigning for Amethi, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, and Pratapgarh on February 24. Home Minister Amit Shah will hold roadshows on February 22 in the Raniganj, in Koraon, and in the western, northern, and southern parts of Prayagraj. Along with this, Home Minister may also campaign in Prayagraj (Gangapar), informed the Kashi BJP.

Srivastava said that National President JP Nadda will be campaigning in Prayagraj's western, North and South parts of the metropolis on February 22, Kunda and Prayagraj (Gangapar) assembly of Phulpur on February 23 in and Varanasi North, Sewapuri, and Mirzapur Nagar on March 2. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is supposed to campaign on February 24 in Malhani and Badlapur of Jaunpur district, Jangipur district of Ghazipur, and Gyanpur in Bhadohi district, Shivpur in Varanasi, and Chakia assembly of Chandauli district on March 4.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit on February 22, 23, and March 2 in different districts of Kashi. On February 21, Union Minister Smriti Irani has a program in Karchana of Yamunapar district, Prayagraj Metropolitan West of Prayagraj, and Isauli Vidhan Sabha of Sultanpur district.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will campaign on February 23 in the northern, western, and southern assembly seats of the Prayagraj district. UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will be campaigning in Madiyahun of Machhlishahr district on February 24; in Shahganj in Jaunpur and Pindra of Varanasi, Pratappur, and Phaphamu of Prayagraj (Gangapar) on February 25, and Prayagraj West on March 5. Program is also proposed in Rohini, Sewapuri, and North Vidhan Sabha of Varanasi.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh has an election campaign on February 22 in Rampur Khas, Patti, and Sadar Vidhan Sabha of Pratapgarh district. Former Union Minister Uma Bharti will campaign in Jaunpur Sadar and Badlapur assembly seats of Jaunpur district on February 28.

BJP leader Mahesh Chand Srivastava told that the party's national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will reach Chandauli on Monday at 10 am, where the BJP will hold a party meeting at the district office. After that, he would attend the organizational meeting of the Ghazipur district. MP Hema Malini will campaign in Ghoraval, Obra, and Duddhi assembly of Sonbhadra district on February 24 and in Mirzapur district, Bara assembly seat of Prayagraj (Yamunapar) on February 25. She will go to Pratapgarh 's Kunda, Kaushambi's Chail, and Machhlishahr district on March 5. The program is proposed in K Madiyahun and Jafrabad and Mungarabadshahpur in the Jaunpur district.

MP Manoj Tiwari and MP Ravi Kishan would also hold roadshows in different areas of Varanasi. The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first two phases of the elections are complete and the polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections took place today.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

