Kerala seeks states' empowerment to control Governors

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:51 IST
Amid widening differences between Raj Bhavan and the ruling LDF in Kerala over various issues, the state government has made its submission before the central government-appointed Punhi Commission that the state legislatures shall be empowered to control the Governors who violate the Constitutional values and principles while exercising their power.

According to sources, the recommendations of Kerala to the Justice Madan Mohan Punchhi Commission which is looking into measures to improve the Centre-state relations was approved by the recently met state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state has proposed to bring an amendment to the Constitution to make it mandatory for the Centre to hold consultation with the states concerned before appointing the Governors, they said.

The southern state has also submitted that the state legislatures shall be empowered to remove the Governor from office if he is found violating the principles of the Constitution while discharging his Constitutional as well as statutory functions such as the Chancellor of the Universities and prosecution sanction authority of Council of Ministers under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kerala also submitted that the Governor of a state shall be appointed by President in consultation with the states concerned and the appointment shall be effected from a panel furnished by state government.

Similarly, in Article 156 an amendment be proposed to give state government concerned a say in the matter of recall of Governor, the state has said.

Kerala's recommendations to the panel seeking to control the functions of the Governor came at a time when the state is witnessing a tussle between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Left government over various issues including the alleged political interference in the functioning of the Universities in the state.

