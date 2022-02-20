Left Menu

Cartoon posted by Guj unit of BJP after Ahmedabad blasts case verdict causes row, Twitter removes it

The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Sunday, adding that the tweet was in response to the courts judgement.The cartoon depicted men wearing skull caps hanging by the noose.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 23:59 IST
A caricature tweeted by the Gujarat unit of the BJP hailing the special court's verdict sentencing 38 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case has been removed by Twitter after a row. ''The post on the 2008 serial blasts verdict has been removed by Twitter after someone reported against it,'' Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said on Sunday, adding that the tweet was in response to the court's judgement.

The cartoon depicted men wearing skull caps hanging by the noose. It had a tricolour and a drawing depicting the scene of a bomb blast in the background, with ''Satyamev Jayate'' written on its top right corner.

It was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Gujarat BJP on Saturday, a day after the special court sentenced to death 38 convicts and handed life terms to 11 others in the 2008 serial bombing case in which 56 persons lost their lives and over 200 were injured. The caricature is not available on either the Instagram or Facebook social media pages of the state BJP unit.

